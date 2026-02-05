05.02.2026 21:45:00

How Buying Ethereum Today Could 10x Your Net Worth

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, has shed more than a third of its value this year amid the broader crypto market's swoon. However, could it bounce back and rise more than tenfold over the next few years?Ether could originally be mined like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but it transitioned to the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in 2022. After that upgrade, it could no longer be mined. However, it could be "staked" (locked up on the blockchain to earn interest-like rewards) and gained support for smart contracts -- which are used to develop decentralized apps (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other crypto assets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
