How Much Bitcoin Does Satoshi Nakamoto Own? The Number Will Blow Your Mind

Satoshi Nakamoto is the mythical founder of the world's first and largest cryptocurrency and network, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which now has a market cap of over $1.25 trillion.Of course, no one knows Nakamoto's true identity. This could be a single person or a group of people. Either way, the identity remains a successfully guarded secret.However, there have been many guesses over the years, and HBO has a new Bitcoin documentary premiering this week that claims to have discovered who Nakamoto is. Regardless, one thing is certain: Nakamoto owns a boatload of Bitcoin, which he or she supposedly mined in the early days of the network. The amount of Bitcoin tokens Nakamoto owns will truly blow your mind. Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool