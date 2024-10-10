|
10.10.2024 15:37:00
How Much Bitcoin Does Satoshi Nakamoto Own? The Number Will Blow Your Mind
Satoshi Nakamoto is the mythical founder of the world's first and largest cryptocurrency and network, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which now has a market cap of over $1.25 trillion.Of course, no one knows Nakamoto's true identity. This could be a single person or a group of people. Either way, the identity remains a successfully guarded secret.However, there have been many guesses over the years, and HBO has a new Bitcoin documentary premiering this week that claims to have discovered who Nakamoto is. Regardless, one thing is certain: Nakamoto owns a boatload of Bitcoin, which he or she supposedly mined in the early days of the network. The amount of Bitcoin tokens Nakamoto owns will truly blow your mind. Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
