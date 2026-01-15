|
15.01.2026 11:11:00
How Much Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth in 2026?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may have finished 2025 slightly in the red, but that didn't stop it from being a breakout year for the lead cryptocurrency. It rallied to new highs, buoyed by optimism about a pro-crypto administration and other developments. Image source: Getty Images.Even so, the end of the year brought investor jitters and liquidity challenges that may well continue in the short term. However, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson still predicts Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in 2026 -- an almost 175% upside on today's (Jan. 11) price. Whether or not you're a Cardano fan, he's an experienced and perceptive crypto voice.
