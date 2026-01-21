|
How the Next Ethereum Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
During the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best cryptocurrency investments that you could have possibly made. Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum is up a head-spinning 117,000%.But after a decade of dominance, is it time to take a closer look at up-and-coming Ethereum challengers? If these rivals ever surpass Ethereum to become the top Layer 1 blockchain network in the world, their valuations could skyrocket. If that happens, they might just help you retire as a millionaire.When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, millionaire-maker math is relatively simple. The goal is to invest $1,000 in a relatively unknown cryptocurrency and then watch it explode in value 1,000-fold. Doing so would help to transform $1,000 into $1 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
