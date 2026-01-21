21.01.2026 13:00:00

How the Next Ethereum Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

During the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best cryptocurrency investments that you could have possibly made. Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum is up a head-spinning 117,000%.But after a decade of dominance, is it time to take a closer look at up-and-coming Ethereum challengers? If these rivals ever surpass Ethereum to become the top Layer 1 blockchain network in the world, their valuations could skyrocket. If that happens, they might just help you retire as a millionaire.When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, millionaire-maker math is relatively simple. The goal is to invest $1,000 in a relatively unknown cryptocurrency and then watch it explode in value 1,000-fold. Doing so would help to transform $1,000 into $1 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

