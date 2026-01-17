|
Is Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is ready to start the new year on a better footing. It had a disappointing showing in 2025 as its price dipped about 6% while the stock market put up a double-digit percentage total return. And a competing store-of-value asset, gold, soared last year. Investors might be down on Bitcoin's prospects in the face of these better performances. It's always a smart idea for investors to take a step back and understand the bigger picture. When they do this, they will still have a positive view of Bitcoin. But is the world's most dominant cryptocurrency a millionaire-maker investment opportunity? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
