21.07.2024 15:17:00

Is Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 by 2025?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had an interesting year. From the start of 2024 to its all-time high on March 14, Bitcoin jumped 73%. But it's been a pretty choppy four months since then. Bitcoin has had a nice run in the past couple of weeks, but it's currently 12% off that peak price (as of July 18).The bulls are hoping that a breakout can happen. With that being said, is the world's leading cryptocurrency on track to reach $100,000 sometime in 2025, setting a new record and breaking the psychologically important six-figure mark? Let's see if that 52% gain (from today's price) is a possibility.Less than two years ago toward the end of 2022, Bitcoin's price was under $16,000. That year was a difficult one for risk assets, a category that cryptocurrencies and stocks fall in. But it's been remarkable to see Bitcoin's ascent since then.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.
