26.12.2025 12:15:00

Is Bitcoin Positioned to Outperform the Market in 2026?

According to data from asset manager BlackRock, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has produced a higher return compared to every other asset class in eight of 11 years from the start of 2013 through 2023. Bitcoin was then up 119% in 2024.That hot streak is about to end this year, with the top digital asset declining 7% in 2025 (as of Dec. 23). At the same time, the S&P 500 index has produced a total return of almost 18%, marking its third straight year of double-digit percentage gains. Maybe next year will be better for Bitcoin. Is the world's dominant cryptocurrency positioned to bounce back and outperform the market in 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1776
-0,0007
-0,06
Japanischer Yen
184,22
0,5700
0,31
Britische Pfund
0,8729
0,0011
0,13
Schweizer Franken
0,9298
0,0021
0,23
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1515
-0,0088
-0,10
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen