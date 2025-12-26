|
26.12.2025 12:15:00
Is Bitcoin Positioned to Outperform the Market in 2026?
According to data from asset manager BlackRock, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has produced a higher return compared to every other asset class in eight of 11 years from the start of 2013 through 2023. Bitcoin was then up 119% in 2024.That hot streak is about to end this year, with the top digital asset declining 7% in 2025 (as of Dec. 23). At the same time, the S&P 500 index has produced a total return of almost 18%, marking its third straight year of double-digit percentage gains. Maybe next year will be better for Bitcoin. Is the world's dominant cryptocurrency positioned to bounce back and outperform the market in 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
