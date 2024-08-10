|
10.08.2024 14:10:00
Is Bitcoin Really a Billionaire Maker?
There's no denying that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has minted its share of millionaires over the past decade. As the price of Bitcoin has soared from less than $10 to over $50,000, so has the net worth of patient investors who have held on to it. According to the most recent Crypto Wealth Report, there are now at least 40,500 Bitcoin millionaires in the world.As the crypto's price has continued to soar, so have expectations about the type of wealth it might be able to create for investors. Some have even suggested that it might be a billionaire maker one day. Are they right?By now, you have probably heard some pretty outlandish price forecasts for Bitcoin. Many of them center around hitting $1 million by the year 2030. But at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, at the end of July, Michael Saylor, executive chairman of major Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), went one step further. He suggested that the crypto could soar as high as $49 million by the year 2045.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
