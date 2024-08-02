|
02.08.2024 13:45:00
Is Bitcoin Still a Millionaire-Maker?
Over the past 15 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has arguably been one of the best investments you could have made. Bitcoin has outperformed every other asset class for more than a decade now, and steep drawdowns in price have led to even steeper rallies. As a result, even a relatively small investment made a decade ago could easily be worth more than $1 million today.Surely, some of the investors who are moving their money into the new spot Bitcoin ETFs are thinking about Bitcoin's ability to mint millionaires, especially given the new political momentum behind this cryptocurrency. But does Bitcoin still offer millionaire-maker potential to today's investors?As impressive as Bitcoin's performance has been over the past 15 years, there's no reason to think it can continue forever. From 2011 to 2021, Bitcoin was the best-performing asset in the world, and it wasn't even close. During that period, Bitcoin delivered annualized returns of 230%. The next closest asset class -- tech stocks -- delivered just 20% annual returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
