|
20.07.2024 14:13:00
Is Bitcoin Still the Gold Standard in Cryptocurrency?
With a market cap of approximately $1.3 trillion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues reigning as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. No surprise, then, that both retail and institutional investors have typically chosen Bitcoin as the first crypto they add to their portfolio.However, cryptocurrency faces new challenges as it attempts to go mainstream, and its stellar 15-year track record of performance will be difficult to replicate. So, is Bitcoin still the gold standard for crypto investors?The primary factor driving Bitcoin's popularity with investors has been its long track record of delivering market-beating returns. During the decade from 2011 to 2021, it was the best-performing asset in the world, and it wasn't a close race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0881
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
171,54
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8435
|
0,0020
|
|
0,24
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9678
|
0,0007
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,499
|
-0,0109
|
|
-0,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.