|
15.12.2025 11:38:00
Is Bitcoin the Most Compelling Digital Asset for Long-Term Investors?
Since hitting a peak in early October, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has dropped 27% (as of Dec. 9). Forced liquidations have added pressure, while trade and macro uncertainty could also be weighing on what investors consider risk assets. Whatever the recent trend is, it doesn't take away from the fact that this cryptocurrency has soared 22,000% in the past 10 years. This monster gain is hard to ignore. But is Bitcoin the most compelling digital asset for long-term investors? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1748
|
0,0008
|
|
0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,05
|
-0,8400
|
|
-0,46
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8775
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9352
|
0,0009
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1422
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05