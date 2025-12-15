15.12.2025 11:38:00

Is Bitcoin the Most Compelling Digital Asset for Long-Term Investors?

Since hitting a peak in early October, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has dropped 27% (as of Dec. 9). Forced liquidations have added pressure, while trade and macro uncertainty could also be weighing on what investors consider risk assets. Whatever the recent trend is, it doesn't take away from the fact that this cryptocurrency has soared 22,000% in the past 10 years. This monster gain is hard to ignore. But is Bitcoin the most compelling digital asset for long-term investors? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1748
0,0008
0,07
Japanischer Yen
182,05
-0,8400
-0,46
Britische Pfund
0,8775
-0,0001
-0,01
Schweizer Franken
0,9352
0,0009
0,09
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1422
0,0042
0,05
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen