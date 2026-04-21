21.04.2026 16:44:06

Is Ripple (XRP) Going To $0?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, has lost more than 30% of its value over the past 12 months. Let's see why this volatile token has lost its luster and whether its price might drop to zero in a worst-case scenario over the next few years.The founders of Ripple, a provider of blockchain-based payment services, launched XRP in 2012 and primarily used it as a bridge currency for accelerating fiat transactions. However, Ripple also sold its own XRP tokens to fund its expansion, which triggered a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe and lawsuit in 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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