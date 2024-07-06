|
06.07.2024 12:04:00
Is Ripple (XRP) on Track to Hit $1 by 2025?
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple payment network, was launched in 2013 with the earliest trading price of $0.0058893 per token. By Jan. 4, 2018, its price had soared to an all-time high of $3.84.That rally would have turned a $100 investment into more than $65,200. But today, XRP trades at about $0.48, so that investment would have shrunk to about $7,980. A 7,880% gain in 11 years is still pretty impressive, but can XRP rise above the $1 threshold again by the end of 2025? Let's review its near-term challenges to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
