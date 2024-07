Is Solana a No-Brainer Buy After the Bitcoin Halving?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone through four "halvings," which halved the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency, every four years since 2012. The bulls consider those events to be major catalysts for Bitcoin because they tighten up its supply.Bitcoin's price surged 109% in the 12 months leading up to its latest halving on April 19. That rally, which was amplified by hopes for lower interest rates and the approvals of the first spot price Bitcoin ETFs this January, also lifted other cryptocurrencies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool