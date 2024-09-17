|
17.09.2024 13:25:00
Is the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Worth the Gamble?
For the uninitiated, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) can be very confusing and complex. But don't fear -- Wall Street has come to the rescue with an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT), as a quick and easy way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. Except that the two aren't the same, and that's important for investors to understand.Bitcoin is a digital currency that has value because the people who own it believe it has value. There is no government that stands behind it, just the people who buy it.That said, unlike government-backed fiat currency, the crypto is global. As long as you can get on the internet, you can buy and sell it or use it to buy and sell products and services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.