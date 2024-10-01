|
01.10.2024 10:37:00
Love the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs? These Other Crypto ETFs Are Also Making a Splash With Investors.
The new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which launched back in January, have been a big hit with investors. In fact, they've arguably been one of the biggest new product debuts on Wall Street in nearly 30 years. They represent a watershed moment for the crypto industry, as Bitcoin investing finally shows signs of going mainstream.But there are already plenty of ETF alternatives beyond just the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. As investment firms continue to file paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for new crypto ETFs, it's likely a slew of new ETF investment products are coming in 2025 as well. So what can we expect?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1024
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,71
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8404
|
0,0078
|
|
0,94
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9406
|
0,0020
|
|
0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5608
|
-0,0154
|
|
-0,18
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schließt weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.