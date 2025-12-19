19.12.2025 06:37:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $250,000 in 5 Years

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 7% in 2025, it's no surprise that investors and analysts are starting to ratchet down their price targets for the world's largest cryptocurrency.It's a stunning turn of events for Bitcoin, which many were expecting to double in value this year, fueled by all the pro-crypto euphoria of the new Trump administration.So, where will Bitcoin be in five years? I predict that Bitcoin will reach a price of $250,000 by then, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
