|
19.12.2025 06:37:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $250,000 in 5 Years
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 7% in 2025, it's no surprise that investors and analysts are starting to ratchet down their price targets for the world's largest cryptocurrency.It's a stunning turn of events for Bitcoin, which many were expecting to double in value this year, fueled by all the pro-crypto euphoria of the new Trump administration.So, where will Bitcoin be in five years? I predict that Bitcoin will reach a price of $250,000 by then, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,171
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,14
|
1,7400
|
|
0,95
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8757
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9317
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1115
|
-0,0131
|
|
-0,14