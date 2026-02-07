|
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $850,000 in 10 Years
It's almost impossible to argue with the assumption that perhaps all investors would've loved to have owned Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the past decade. That's because the leading digital asset's price has skyrocketed 19,300% during that time, even after a sharp pullback in recent weeks.However, Bitcoin still experiences periods of extreme volatility. This is exactly what's going on right now, as it trades 41% off its peak. While the so-called experts will always try to sound smart and act as if they know exactly what's going on, the reality is that pinpointing the reasons for the leading cryptocurrency's recent dip is extremely difficult. Ultimately, it's always important for investors to keep their focus on the long term. With that being said, I predict that Bitcoin's price will reach $850,000 in 10 years.
