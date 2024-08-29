|
29.08.2024 10:39:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 Before the End of the Year
If you've been following my Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) articles over the last year, you probably know that I've predicted Bitcoin would hit the six-figure mark sometime in 2024 a handful of times. With Bitcoin currently sitting at roughly $60,000 and the year running out, this might sound next to impossible.Yet, while some may believe the recent correction that Bitcoin underwent may have stymied any chance of reaching a $100,000 price tag, the reality is that Bitcoin still has what it takes to reach six figures, and it's a prediction I'm sticking by. Here's why a $100,000 Bitcoin by year's end is more likely than you think.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1084
|
-0,0036
|
|
-0,33
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,545
|
-0,0950
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8406
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,22
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9384
|
0,0018
|
|
0,19
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6428
|
-0,0302
|
|
-0,35
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX beendet Handel höher -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Donnerstag Zuschläge. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.