29.08.2024 10:39:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 Before the End of the Year

If you've been following my Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) articles over the last year, you probably know that I've predicted Bitcoin would hit the six-figure mark sometime in 2024 a handful of times. With Bitcoin currently sitting at roughly $60,000 and the year running out, this might sound next to impossible.Yet, while some may believe the recent correction that Bitcoin underwent may have stymied any chance of reaching a $100,000 price tag, the reality is that Bitcoin still has what it takes to reach six figures, and it's a prediction I'm sticking by. Here's why a $100,000 Bitcoin by year's end is more likely than you think.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

