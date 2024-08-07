|
07.08.2024 02:17:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 by 2025
Despite being a very volatile asset, it's impossible to deny just how wonderful an investment Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has turned out to be. Just in the last five years, the world's top digital asset has soared 504%, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite Index by a wide margin.The leading cryptocurrency currently trades at around $57,000 (as of Aug. 6), which is about 23% off its peak price from March this year. Despite recent volatility, bullish investors have their sights set on a new milestone in the not-too-distant future -- the six-figure mark.I think it's quite reasonable that Bitcoin could hit a price of $100,000 by the end of 2025. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
