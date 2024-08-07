07.08.2024 02:17:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 by 2025

Despite being a very volatile asset, it's impossible to deny just how wonderful an investment Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has turned out to be. Just in the last five years, the world's top digital asset has soared 504%, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite Index by a wide margin.The leading cryptocurrency currently trades at around $57,000 (as of Aug. 6), which is about 23% off its peak price from March this year. Despite recent volatility, bullish investors have their sights set on a new milestone in the not-too-distant future -- the six-figure mark.I think it's quite reasonable that Bitcoin could hit a price of $100,000 by the end of 2025. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0924
-0,0004
-0,04
Japanischer Yen
160,3
2,3800
1,51
Britische Pfund
0,8606
-0,0001
-0,01
Schweizer Franken
0,9422
0,0109
1,17
Hongkong-Dollar
8,493
-0,0248
-0,29
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schließen in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch klar höher. Der Erholungskurs an der Wall Street konnte sich am Mittwoch nicht halten. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen