12.01.2026 14:30:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Not Be Worth $1 Million in 5 Years
Throughout 2025, it was fashionable for crypto market participants and top Silicon Valley insiders to predict that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit a price of $1 million by the year 2030.But it ended last year under the psychologically important $100,000 price level, and analysts are now busy cutting back their price targets for 2026. Even Cathie Wood of Ark Invest -- who famously predicted back in 2022 that Bitcoin would reach $1 million by 2030 -- has pared back her future growth estimates for Bitcoin.As a result, I'm predicting that Bitcoin will not be worth $1 million in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
