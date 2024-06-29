29.06.2024 11:00:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Soar in 2025

It might not seem like it, but Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is right on track to hit a new all-time high in 2025. Even with the recent dip and its inability to mount any substantial momentum, the cryptocurrency is following a pattern resembling that of past years when it went on to hit new highs.As for the path it takes between now and then, only time will tell, but with a little number crunching, it will be clear that 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for the world's original cryptocurrency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

