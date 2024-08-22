|
22.08.2024 11:56:00
Prediction: Ethereum Will Hit a $1 Trillion Market Cap in 2025
For much of 2024, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has disappointed crypto investors. Even with all the hype and buzz around the launch of the new spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the price of Ethereum is up a measly 15% for the year. By way of comparison, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up nearly 40% for the year. And don't even get me started about all the meme coins that are up 500% or more for the year.But I think that Ethereum still has a tremendous amount of explosive upside potential. By the end of 2025, I fully expect Ethereum to triple in value and become a $1 trillion asset. That might sound like pie-in-the-sky thinking, but there are several very good reasons why it might just happen.Let's start with investor inflows into the new spot Ethereum ETFs. These ETFs started trading at the end of July, and even with the mini-crash that occurred in the crypto market at the start of August, they continue to bring in investor dollars. The two largest of the new spot Ethereum ETFs have already accumulated nearly $800 million in assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
