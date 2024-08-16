|
16.08.2024 12:00:00
Prediction: History Says It's a Great Time to Buy Bitcoin Before Its Next Big Move
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price action in recent weeks may seem unpredictable and out of the ordinary, but it is actually following a pattern reminiscent of past years. In times like these, it is especially helpful to zoom out so that you don't miss the forest for the trees.In doing so, not only does it get a little easier to handle Bitcoin's fluctuating price, but opportunities come into focus. With clear patterns showing that Bitcoin is on a familiar trajectory, data suggest it's still a great time to buy Bitcoin before its next big move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,102
|
0,0047
|
|
0,43
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,96
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8515
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9553
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5887
|
0,0427
|
|
0,50
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.