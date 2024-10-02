|
02.10.2024 12:50:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Bitcoin
After hitting an all-time high of $73,750 back in March, it looked like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was poised for a huge breakout in 2024. But that hasn't happened. Instead, Bitcoin has traded as low as $54,000 during the past six months, and currently sits at about $64,000.Given the recent lack of momentum for Bitcoin, it's understandable that many analysts are starting to think that it will be little changed for the remainder of the year. That said, my contrarian prediction is that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of 2024 before going on a spectacular rally next year.There are three key factors in Bitcoin's favor during the final quarter of the year. The first, of course, is the return to form for the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) market. After a brief hiccup in August, when investor inflows dried up due to the "crypto flash crash," it looks like investors are once again putting their money into the new spot Bitcoin ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
