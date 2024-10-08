|
08.10.2024 14:51:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Ethereum
It's been a tough year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Rising just 5% year-to-date, it has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies that hit new all-time highs. However, Ethereum investors have reason to remain optimistic.While many are focusing on Ethereum's technological upgrades or ecosystem development as the next big catalyst, interest rate cuts are a potential external force that could be even more influential. Here's why the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have a significant effect on Ethereum's future, but perhaps not in the way most investors might expect.In a recent announcement, the Federal Reserve announced it would cut interest rates by 50 basis points after a prolonged period of rate hikes. Normally, this would be a clear signal to risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, that liquidity is increasing and investor appetite for higher-risk investments will grow. But there's a more complicated relationship at play here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0945
|
0,0008
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,8335
|
0,3835
|
|
0,24
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8374
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9374
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5046
|
0,0064
|
|
0,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt etwas nach -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel wenig verändert. In Deutschland sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.