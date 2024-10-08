08.10.2024 14:51:00

Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Ethereum

It's been a tough year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Rising just 5% year-to-date, it has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies that hit new all-time highs. However, Ethereum investors have reason to remain optimistic.While many are focusing on Ethereum's technological upgrades or ecosystem development as the next big catalyst, interest rate cuts are a potential external force that could be even more influential. Here's why the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have a significant effect on Ethereum's future, but perhaps not in the way most investors might expect.In a recent announcement, the Federal Reserve announced it would cut interest rates by 50 basis points after a prolonged period of rate hikes. Normally, this would be a clear signal to risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, that liquidity is increasing and investor appetite for higher-risk investments will grow. But there's a more complicated relationship at play here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt etwas nach -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel wenig verändert. In Deutschland sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.
