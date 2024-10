Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Ethereum

It's been a tough year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Rising just 5% year-to-date, it has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies that hit new all-time highs. However, Ethereum investors have reason to remain optimistic.While many are focusing on Ethereum's technological upgrades or ecosystem development as the next big catalyst, interest rate cuts are a potential external force that could be even more influential. Here's why the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have a significant effect on Ethereum's future, but perhaps not in the way most investors might expect.In a recent announcement, the Federal Reserve announced it would cut interest rates by 50 basis points after a prolonged period of rate hikes. Normally, this would be a clear signal to risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, that liquidity is increasing and investor appetite for higher-risk investments will grow. But there's a more complicated relationship at play here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool