Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $65,000?

In the five years leading up to its all-time high, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soared 1,760% in value. But since that peak was reached in March 2024, the price has come down about 13%.A quick 13% move might be a big deal for many stocks, but it looks kind of slow in the twitchy cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin has essentially been trading sideways for the past six or so months, as investors anxiously wait for a break-out move to happen.Does the current setup mean you should buy Bitcoin while it's trading below $65,000?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool