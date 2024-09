Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $70,000?

In typical fashion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a volatile journey in 2024. After soaring about 60% through the first three months of the year, it has traded in a relatively tight range since. As of Sept. 26, the world's top digital asset sits 11% below its all-time high from March.The bulls are hoping that Bitcoin can break out and get back to producing monster returns. Should you buy this cryptocurrency while it's trading for less than $70,000?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool