|
08.01.2026 11:30:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $100,000?
Whatever your opinion is on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), bulls and bears can certainly agree on one point: Investing in cryptocurrency comes with a high degree of volatility, much more than stocks or bonds.Bitcoin's price performance throughout 2025 featured more highs and lows than the most tear-jerking Hollywood drama. With the crypto hovering at less than $100,000 per coin, some investors may be curious if now is an opportunity to buy the dip.Let's assess what influenced Bitcoin's volatility last year to help determine how we got here. From there, I'll break down whether adding some exposure to the king of the crypto realm is a wise choice for your portfolio right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1634
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,789
|
0,9390
|
|
0,51
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8678
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9323
|
0,0011
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0684
|
-0,0166
|
|
-0,18
