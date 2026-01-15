|
15.01.2026 09:54:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $125,000?
Things are not looking good for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. While it's up a modest 5% in 2026, it's still more than 25% below its all-time high of $126,000 from October. And Bitcoin has yet to crack the $100,000 price level this year.But no worries. Bitcoin looks amazingly cheap at a price of $93,000. Long-time Bitcoin investors know exactly what to do right now: Buy the dip.If Bitcoin is going to rally hard in 2026, it's going to need some serious catalysts. For now, I'm discounting all the generic catalysts related to the overall macroeconomic situation, such as the potential for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year. Most likely, these rate cuts have already been priced in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
