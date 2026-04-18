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18.04.2026 21:00:00
Should You Buy Ethereum Before the Next Crypto Bull Run?
Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price is down by 28% over the last three months, but that just means it could be priced at a discount for those who are willing to hold it until the next bull run in crypto.Plenty can go wrong, and its future success can't be assumed. Still, the chain's recent and upcoming technical upgrades and integrations are converging in ways that make Ethereum hard to ignore before the next potential bull cycle. So should you buy it before the crypto market starts to heat up again?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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