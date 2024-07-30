|
30.07.2024 10:37:00
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Below Its All-Time High?
Among the myriad digital assets available today, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) stands out as a pioneering force. With its current price up more than 30% this year, many investors are pondering whether now is an opportune moment to invest in this top cryptocurrency.Ethereum has cemented itself as a dominant force in the cryptocurrency market, in terms of both its technological innovations and its market presence. Its unique capabilities and robust ecosystem make it a compelling investment option for both short-term gains and long-term growth. Let's explore why Ethereum is considered one of the premier cryptocurrencies and why its current price might be a bargain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0782
|
-0,0045
|
|
-0,42
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,4
|
-0,9200
|
|
-0,57
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8446
|
0,0024
|
|
0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9448
|
-0,0062
|
|
-0,65
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4276
|
-0,0500
|
|
-0,59