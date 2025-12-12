|
12.12.2025 12:30:00
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Under $5,000?
It seems hard to believe, but just over three months ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) seemed like a surefire bet to break through the $5,000 price threshold. On Aug. 24, Ethereum hit an all-time high of $4,954, and all lights were flashing green.But a lot can happen in three months in the crypto market. Right now, Ethereum is treading water around the $3,200 price level. It's been an unexpected reversal of fortune for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. So is Ethereum a buy at current prices?The bullish case for Ethereum is easy to make. Ethereum is still the top Layer 1 blockchain network in the world, and it's not even close. There may be dozens of competitors nipping at Ethereum's heels, but the numbers tell the story.
