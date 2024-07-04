04.07.2024 15:30:00

Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) Right Now With $100 and Hold Through 2024 and Beyond?

The cryptocurrency market has been on an impressive run in the past 18 months, as its market cap has gone from $800 billion to nearly $2.3 trillion today. But not all digital assets have fared as well.Take Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). Its native token, XRP, is up about 39% since the start of 2023 (as of June 30). However, it has tanked 24% this year. Maybe there's an opportunity here for investors to take advantage of the underperformance.Should you buy this cryptocurrency with $100 right now and hold it through 2024 and beyond?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.
