|
04.07.2024 15:30:00
Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) Right Now With $100 and Hold Through 2024 and Beyond?
The cryptocurrency market has been on an impressive run in the past 18 months, as its market cap has gone from $800 billion to nearly $2.3 trillion today. But not all digital assets have fared as well.Take Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). Its native token, XRP, is up about 39% since the start of 2023 (as of June 30). However, it has tanked 24% this year. Maybe there's an opportunity here for investors to take advantage of the underperformance.Should you buy this cryptocurrency with $100 right now and hold it through 2024 and beyond?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0812
|
0,0027
|
|
0,25
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,35
|
0,0800
|
|
0,05
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8473
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9729
|
0,0005
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4425
|
0,0182
|
|
0,22
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.