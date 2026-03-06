|
06.03.2026 11:39:00
Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Franco-Nevada Instead?
Investing is complicated, and during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, it gets even more difficult. For many investors, it makes sense to include an investment that is considered a store of wealth as a hedge against adversity. Historically, that role was played by gold, but now some look to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to fill it. A better choice might be Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV). Here's why.While some market watchers suggest the stock market is efficient, anyone who invests in it knows it can be wildly unpredictable over short periods. In the end, investor emotions are a big driver of near-term market performance, which is why it can make sense to own an investment that has value beyond the stock market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1619
|
0,0010
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,284
|
0,3940
|
|
0,22
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8662
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,39
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9011
|
-0,0056
|
|
-0,62
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0874
|
0,0122
|
|
0,13
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.