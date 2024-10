Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Shiba Inu Instead?

In 2021, many cryptocurrencies reached their all-time highs as stimulus checks, social media buzz, and a "fear of missing out" (FOMO) brought in a stampede of bulls. But in 2022, that rally fizzled out in a "crypto winter" as rising interest rates drove investors away from cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments.Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price sank from nearly $69,000 in November 2021 to less than $16,000 in November 2022. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which set a record high of $0.000086 in October 2021, plunged more than 90% to $0.000008 by June 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool