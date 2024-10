Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Solana Instead?

Crypto investors expect big things from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the next couple of years. The largest cryptocurrency recently performed its fourth halving of mining rewards, just weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 Bitcoin-owning exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin prices are up by 124% over the last 52 weeks, and that bump is supposed to be the foothills of an upcoming mountain climb.But Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) makes Bitcoin's recent gains look downright disappointing. The smart contracts platform with high performance and low fees has gained a staggering 476% in the same period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool