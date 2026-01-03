03.01.2026 12:00:00

Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy XRP Instead?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged after the presidential election win by Donald Trump in November 2024, largely on the belief that Trump would implement favorable regulations for the crypto sector. Trump delivered, but Bitcoin still ended the year in the red. The token appears to have pulled back due to several factors, including concerns about the macroeconomic environment and the trajectory of interest rates.Additionally, there seemed to be a good amount of profit-taking or selling by Bitcoin whales with large holdings. Given some of these concerns, should investors forget Bitcoin and buy XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) instead?Not only is Bitcoin the pioneer of the crypto sector, but at times in 2025, it seemed to prosper while the rest of the sector struggled. Part of this is due to the belief that Bitcoin is a form of digital gold, and therefore a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
