Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy XRP Instead?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency by a wide margin, worth nearly $2 trillion (as of Jan. 14). Because of its value and the immense cost of buying just 1 BTC, many crypto investors prefer to look for altcoins -- a term for all the cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.A popular choice is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which has a market cap of $127 billion. That theoretically gives it more growth potential, and over the last five years, XRP has increased by 666% compared to Bitcoin's returns of 169%.If you're wondering whether you should invest in XRP instead of Bitcoin for your crypto portfolio, here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1596
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,4035
|
-0,7465
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9315
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0519
|
-0,0001
|
|
0,00
