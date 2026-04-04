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04.04.2026 04:30:00
Should You Forget Ethereum and Buy This Cryptocurrency Instead?
Over the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. Since its launch back in July 2015, Ethereum is up a phenomenal 68,400%.However, Ethereum is now down over 30% in 2026, and currently trades at a 57% discount to its all-time high of $4,954 from last year. To say that things are headed in the wrong direction would be an understatement. With that in mind, are there any Ethereum alternatives worth buying instead?To answer that question, it's important to understand the current competitive landscape for Ethereum. When it launched a decade ago, Ethereum was the first Layer-1 blockchain network. It quickly became a core building block of the emerging blockchain and crypto world, and helped to pioneer many fundamental innovations (such as smart contracts) that still drive value today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1546
|
0,0025
|
|
0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,28
|
0,2600
|
|
0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8721
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9212
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0455
|
0,0159
|
|
0,18
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