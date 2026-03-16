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16.03.2026 09:00:00
Should You Sell (or Avoid) Bitcoin Due to the Conflict With Iran?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had a strange couple of weeks. After the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, financial markets braced for impact, and then, quite uneventfully, Bitcoin dipped briefly to a price of a little more than $63,000 per coin before promptly recovering to the low $70,000s.For an asset with a reputation for volatility, that's a notably restrained reaction. The question here is whether holders should read that resilience as a green light, a dreadful warning sign, or something more nuanced. Let's dive in and unpack what the best course of action is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1452
|
0,0026
|
|
0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,4
|
0,0300
|
|
0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8642
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9037
|
0,0005
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,968
|
0,0258
|
|
0,29