16.03.2026 09:00:00

Should You Sell (or Avoid) Bitcoin Due to the Conflict With Iran?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had a strange couple of weeks. After the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, financial markets braced for impact, and then, quite uneventfully, Bitcoin dipped briefly to a price of a little more than $63,000 per coin before promptly recovering to the low $70,000s.For an asset with a reputation for volatility, that's a notably restrained reaction. The question here is whether holders should read that resilience as a green light, a dreadful warning sign, or something more nuanced. Let's dive in and unpack what the best course of action is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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