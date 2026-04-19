19.04.2026 02:41:00

Solana Has Processed More Transactions Than Ethereum -- Is It a Buy?

There are many ways to compare cryptocurrencies. If you're looking for a solid long-term investment, it is essentially about whether that blockchain works, is being used, and will continue to be used.Seen through that lens, processing large quantities of transactions is important, and that's a race Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is winning.However, the types of transactions matter as well. Just as a pile-em-high, sell-em-cheap budget store isn't necessarily better or worse than a luxury goods one, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana serve different purposes. Both could have long-term value and in this article, we'll look at why transaction volumes are only one part of the picture.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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