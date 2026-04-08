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08.04.2026 13:46:00
The Case for Ethereum as the Most Useful Cryptocurrency in Existence
In many ways, referring to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as only a "cryptocurrency" does it a major disservice. Ethereum is much more than that -- it is also a blockchain ecosystem and a global, decentralized computing platform used by both individuals and large organizations.In short, a case can be made for Ethereum as the most useful cryptocurrency in existence. If you are looking for a defensive play to add to your portfolio during the current market downturn, look no further than Ethereum.One way to think about Ethereum is as "programmable money." Thanks to its pioneering use of smart contracts (self-executing pieces of computer code), Ethereum introduced investors to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Once Ethereum launched, it became possible to borrow, lend, and trade without the need for a financial intermediary.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1696
|
0,0097
|
|
0,84
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,0535
|
0,0035
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8695
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,33
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9229
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1589
|
0,0730
|
|
0,80
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