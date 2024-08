The Ripple Effect: Is This Ruling a Turning Point for Cryptocurrency Regulation?

Once upon a time, I thought Brad Garlinghouse's legacy would be the peanut butter manifesto. In a 2006 memo, Yahoo! vice president Garlinghouse wrote a memo explaining that the company was spreading itself too thin across too many business projects, stopping it from becoming truly great at anything. You know, like spreading peanut butter too thin on a slice of bread.It was the best description of scatter-brained diworsification I've ever seen, and a memorable milestone in Yahoo!'s journey from online empire to fading historical footnote.Well, Brad Garlinghouse wasn't done setting standards after that memo. After bouncing around a few advisory and executive roles, he took the CEO office at Ripple Labs in 2015. The XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency, often called Ripple like its underlying organization and global payments service, may have turned the page on American crypto regulations this week -- still under Garlinghouse's reins.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool