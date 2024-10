These Surprising Cryptocurrencies Are Outperforming Bitcoin This Year (and It's Not Even Close)

Up 45% for the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to outperform almost every other top cryptocurrency. That includes peers like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which has struggled to a 5% gain for the year.But there are three broad categories of cryptocurrencies that are outperforming Bitcoin. In fact, some of these cryptocurrencies are up 100% or more for the year and appear to be poised for a major breakout in 2025. Let's take a closer look.Remember the days when Dogecoin was the only meme coin in town? Well, now there are literally thousands of different meme coins, and some of them are posting unbelievable, off-the-charts performance in 2024. For example, there's a new cat-themed meme coin with a billion-dollar market cap that's up nearly 15,000% this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool