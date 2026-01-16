|
16.01.2026 11:10:00
This 1 Big Reason to Buy Bitcoin Just Got Reaffirmed by President Trump
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is not a fiat currency, and that's precisely why it's one of the world's most unique and valuable assets. Governments can't print it to dilute holders, and despite some notable (and repeated) efforts by authoritarian countries like China, it's highly resilient against being banned or attempts to shut it down.And just this week, President Donald Trump just gave every Bitcoin holder a big new reason to be grateful for the asset's liberty-forward spirit. It's encouraging me to start buying even more of it on a regular basis. Here's why you might want to do the same.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
