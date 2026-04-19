20.04.2026 01:30:00

This Cryptocurrency Has Quietly Outperformed Bitcoin Over the Last Year

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is far from the only asset worth watching in crypto, but it tends to get the most attention, by far. Nonetheless, over the last 12 months, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has gained 48%, while Bitcoin has fallen about 11%. That huge gap unfolded almost entirely outside the spotlight because Ethereum's price has been trending down since the disastrous flash crash on Oct. 10, 2025.Better times are likely ahead for the coin. Here's why Ethereum's continued outperformance relative to Bitcoin is very likely over the next year or so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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