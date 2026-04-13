|
13.04.2026 13:23:39
What's the Difference Between the FBTC and IBIT Bitcoin ETFs?
Both the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) are designed to provide investors with access to the price movements of Bitcoin, without requiring direct ownership or storage of the cryptocurrency. Both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer direct Bitcoin exposure at the same 0.25% expense ratio, with nearly identical recent returns and deep drawdowns, but IBIT is significantly larger by assets under management. This comparison looks at cost, risk, performance, and portfolio structure to help investors understand how these two Bitcoin-focused products stack up.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1806
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
187,3995
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,87
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9222
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2461
|
0,0008
|
|
0,01