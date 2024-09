Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?

It's the early fall of 2024, and it has been a big year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), including a halving event in April and the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. Bitcoin bulls expect a significant price increase in the near future -- but what comes after the next presumed spike?Let's take a look at Bitcoin's prospects in the next three years. How bad will the next crypto winter be, and is this a good time to invest in cryptocurrencies?In an effort to control the digital currency's long-term inflation, production of new Bitcoins becomes less rewarding over time. Miners are rewarded for auditing a fresh list of Bitcoin transactions, and thereby writing that data block in digital stone to secure it against future changes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool