11.01.2026 12:15:00

Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the leading cryptocurrency around the globe, attracting both crypto enthusiasts and investors looking to dip their toes into the cryptocurrency market. The digital coin's mass appeal has helped it surge during the past few years, with its value rising 430% since 2023.But the past 12 months haven't been so kind to Bitcoin investors. The value of the crypto has slid about 4% during the past year (as of Jan. 9) as some investors shift their attention away from more speculative plays and toward safer investments.This volatility has likely led some investors to wonder where Bitcoin might end up in a few years. Here are both the bull and bear cases for Bitcoin during the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,164
-0,0021
-0,18
Japanischer Yen
183,791
0,9410
0,51
Britische Pfund
0,868
0,0003
0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9316
0,0004
0,04
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0697
-0,0153
-0,17
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:16 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15:48 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen