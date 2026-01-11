|
11.01.2026 12:15:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the leading cryptocurrency around the globe, attracting both crypto enthusiasts and investors looking to dip their toes into the cryptocurrency market. The digital coin's mass appeal has helped it surge during the past few years, with its value rising 430% since 2023.But the past 12 months haven't been so kind to Bitcoin investors. The value of the crypto has slid about 4% during the past year (as of Jan. 9) as some investors shift their attention away from more speculative plays and toward safer investments.This volatility has likely led some investors to wonder where Bitcoin might end up in a few years. Here are both the bull and bear cases for Bitcoin during the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,164
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,791
|
0,9410
|
|
0,51
|Britische Pfund
|
0,868
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9316
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0697
|
-0,0153
|
|
-0,17
